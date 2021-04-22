Construction begins on Monroe Ave. Whole Foods project

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction has begun on the Whole Foods project along Monroe Avenue in Brighton.

For years, groups funded by Wegmans have tried to bury the project. In February, a state supreme court ruled construction could continue.

Developer Danny Daniele told News 8 back in February they expect the first store in the Whole Foods Plaza to open sometime this year. However – new lawsuits were filed which may potentially continue to delay construction.

But as of Thursday, construction is underway.