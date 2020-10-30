Construction begins for two wastewater pump stations in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announce that construction will begin for two wastewater pump stations in the Town of Irondequoit.

The town of Irondequoit projects will help eliminate flood risk at two of the town’s at-risk wastewater pump stations, the German Village Wastewater Pump Station, which serves residences at Point Pleasant Estates and Bayfront North Lane, and the Sea Breeze Wastewater Pump Station located in the Sea Breeze Amusement Park.

“The REDI program exemplifies the importance of partnerships between state and local government. Through open dialogue and thoughtful planning, we are assisting shoreline communities in not only building back but building back better and stronger than ever before,” Cuomo said in a statement. “These projects will safeguard economies, enhance public safety, protect public health and conserve the environment of affected shoreline communities for decades to come.”

As part of the State’s ongoing response to record flooding that hit Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shoreline communities during spring and summer 2019, Cuomo created the REDI Commission, a multi-agency team tasked with studying sustainable solutions to strengthen infrastructure and mitigate impacts from future flooding while bolstering the region’s local economies.

Through REDI, the State has committed up to $300 million to rebuild the shoreline, as well as improve resiliency in flood-prone regions along the lake, $235 million of which has been allocated toward local and regional projects that advance and exemplify the REDI mission.