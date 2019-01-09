Constellation Brands' stock price drops after company sales fall
VICTOR, NY (WROC) - A new report shows sales of a locally-based wine and beer maker, Constellation Brands, have dropped sharply in the third quarter.
The report shows that the company has had a decline among its cheaper wine products, saying it has been struggling with slumping demand.
The company recently made a $4 billion investment into Canadian marijuana grower Canopy Growth Corporation following the recent legalization of recreational cannabis in a number of states in the U.S. and Canada.
Last week, outgoing Constellation CEO Rob Sands said this about the company's big bet on marijuana: "As you know, a number of states from a population perspective the majority of the people in this country, states that contain a majority of the people have legalized cannabis as well. I would say it's inevitable that this is going to become a big legal market around the world and I would say pretty good that this is a smart calculated risk that minimizes the downside and maximizes the potential upside."
Sands recently announced he would be stepping down. He'll be succeeded by president and COO Bill Newlands.
