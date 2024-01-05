ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Consortium for Safe Communities sent a letter to the state capital asking them to support their calls for change.

The CSC is a group that consists of crime victims, clergy, businesspeople, law enforcement, medical experts, legal professionals, community groups, and private citizens who all share the same goal. They started meeting in October 2022 to address the need for public safety legislation within the area.

The letter that was sent to New York State leadership in the Legislative and Executive branches outlined their fears for the community and asked them to address the public safety crises in the state.