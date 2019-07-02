Congressman tours nationally-recognized facility

Congressman Joe Morelle met with employees of Thermo Fisher Scientific in Rochester Monday. The company is a nationally-recognized leader in life sciences.

Morelle toured the plant floor of the company, before a town hall with employees.

Thermo Fisher Scientific makes lab products used by researchers and doctors around the world. Morelle says federal funding a huge impact on the company’s mission.

“What’s really important is, we’re trying to increase funding for the national institute of health. and virtually every type of medical, biological, pharmaceutical research involves Thermo Fisher products,” says Morelle.

Thermo Fisher is 70 years old and employs more than 1,100 people in Rochester.