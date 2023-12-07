ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Garth Fagan was given a tribute Wednesday at the House of Representatives by Congressman Joe Morelle.

During the meeting, Congressman Morelle gave a speech to honor Fagan, a Tony-winning choreographer who recently announced that he is stepping away from leadership roles at Garth Fagan Dance.

Morelle delivered the following remarks:

“Today, I stand to honor Garth Fagan, a Rochester visionary who profoundly influenced the cultural fabric of not only our local community, but the entire world.

As we pay tribute to this extraordinary artist, I’d like to acknowledge and celebrate the deep connection between Garth Fagan and the people and places enriched by his vision.

Committed to Rochester’s artistic growth, He established the “Bottom of the Bucket BUT… Dance Theatre” in 1970, now known simply as Garth Fagan Dance.

Since then, Garth has inspired and nurtured a new generation of talented artists from around the globe.

His innovative choreography has earned him accolades, including a Tony Award for Broadway’s “The Lion King,” a production masterfully blending culture and creativity, which will remain forever a testament to his artistic brilliance.

Garth Fagan is truly a national treasure, and as he transitions away from his leadership role in the dance company, his profound impact will undoubtedly continue to resonate—captivating audiences for generations to come.

Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I yield back.”

In November, Fagan, known for his work on the musical “The Lion King,” said that he will assume the position of Founder and Distinguished Artistic Director Emeritus at Garth Fagan Dance. Those succeeding him are Natalie Rogers-Cropper and Norwood “PJ” Pennewell.

Fagan said that he will continue to choreograph dances at the studio.