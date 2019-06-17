Congressman Morelle condemns rising cost of prescription diabetes medications

Congressman Joe Morelle is highlighting a new report on the rising cost of prescription diabetes medication.

With the help of doctors from Highland Family Medicine and a local diabetes patient, Morelle stressed the importance of fair pricing for insulin.

A recent report from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, commissioned by Morelle, found the prices of many prescription diabetes medications in New York’s 25th district are significantly higher than the same drugs in other countries. In some cases, they are up to 21 times more expensive.

During a news conference in Rochester on Monday, the congressman mentioned one of the men who discovered insulin, Frederick Banting, to drive home what he called the “ridiculousness” in the pricing of the drug.

“We did a little research on one of the inventors of insulin or discoverers of insulin, Frederick Banting decided that he wanted to give insulin, once he discovered it, to patients for free. He thought it was so life affirming and life giving. And think about where we are today. How nearly a century later, how disappointed he would be to know it is out of reach of the hands of people due to prices from manufacturers.”

According to Morelle’s office, studies show manufactures could charge as little as $7 to $11 per month for insulin and still make a profit, but many patients continue to pay more than $450 per month.