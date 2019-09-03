Congressman Morelle and Foodlink fighting proposed SNAP cuts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle joined Foodlink to fight for the nation’s “SNAP” benefits on Tuesday.

Morelle is urging President Trump to reconsider his proposed cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. He says the cuts would leave more than three million people nationwide without easy access to food. That would be about 17,000 people locally.

Morelle says it’s especially important for Rochester, where the “SNAP” program has its roots close to home.

“Food stamps actually launched right here in Rochester, New York back in 1939 at the height of the nation’s Great Depression with actual paper stamps. On that first day, roughly 2,000 Rochesterians utilized the program. It’s a great need even today,” said Morelle.

Morelle is urging people to write letters to the Department of Agriculture and share their opinions on the program cuts.