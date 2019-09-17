Congressman Katko & FEMA official inspect flood damage at Sodus Point

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — FEMA spent time in Sodus Point on Monday inspecting the damage caused by flooding earlier this year.

A FEMA administrator toured the Lake Ontario shoreline. He joined Congressman John Katko, who represents New York’s 24th district, in a discussion about the impact flooding has had on the area.

Local officials and the U.S. Army corps of engineers were also there. As they re-evaluate Plan 2014 FEMA says the best thing for home-owners is to be prepared.

“The one thing I think individuals can do for themselves is to make sure you’re properly insured. If you have homeowners insurance, flood insurance is not part of that,” said Acting FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor.

Congressman Katko also invited the International Joint Commission to view the shoreline flooding firsthand and urged action and relief for coastal communities.