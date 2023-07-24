ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Today Congressman Joe Morelle joined local families and advocates for the action he’s taking to address the childcare crisis.

He says the childcare crisis impacts everyone universally and projects 5,000 childcare programs to close when emergency funding ends on September 30th.

He continues to say without any immediate action over 250,000 children could lose their childcare programs in New York when funding runs out. He says over $800 million dollars in earnings could be lost from parents who could be forced to quit their jobs because they can’t find affordable or reliable childcare.

Keegan Fisher is an entrepreneur and mother of two young children. says she’s had to find ways to bring her children to work with her instead of finding child care because its easier.

She adds it’s hard for business in general to stay afloat when potential workers have children who need to be looked after.

“You get a new job but in order to go to that new job, you must find childcare and a lot of people are turning down jobs because they can not find childcare,” says fisher.

Director of Children and Family Stability services at Ibero, Ida Perez agrees and shares childcare providers’ experiences

“We had to close classrooms because we didn’t have enough staff to be able to service those kids and do it in a safe way,” says perez.

Congressman Morelle says without immediate intervention from congress, funding will run out.. he explained what he is doing now to gain support from fellow lawmakers to ensure providers can stay open.

“Through my role in the house of appropriations committee i’ve also requested $12.4 billion be invested in the childcare development grant block program,” says morelle.

In addition, congressman Morelle has co-sponsored the Childcare for Working Families Act, which would increase the number of childcare providers by improving workforce compensation and training. Also, the Childcare for Every Community Act, which would establish universal childcare regardless of income.