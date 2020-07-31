Congressman Joe Morelle responds to ethics probe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “I want to be clear,” said Congressman Joe Morelle Thursday. “I did not threaten anyone’s job and I did not threaten funding for RIT, which is an institution I’ve worked with for many years. I released the entire communication I had with RIT so that gives people the opportunity to review it they can make their own assessment.”

Congressman Joe Morelle is responding to Monroe County Legislator Sabrina LaMar’s call for a congressional ethics investigation, claiming Morelle tried to have her fired from her job at the Rochester Institute of Technology, after she appeared on his political opponent’s web show.

“It’s clear that Ms. LaMar believes that my intent, despite the fact that I didn’t intend and did not threaten anyone’s job or to hurt RIT in any way, that she feels threatened, and for that I am deeply sorry. I apologize to her. I would never want that to happen and I’m sorry my actions caused her pain.”

LaMar responded to his apology by saying, “Today, Congressman Morelle apologized for supposedly doing nothing. However, his actions led to me being disciplined despite having the approval of my boss. For too long, Black women, like me, have had to accept phony apologies instead of justice. Those days must end.”