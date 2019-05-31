Congressman Collins supports bill to help undocumented workers

Undocumented workers are finding an unlikely ally in Republican Congressman Chris Collins. He’s backing a new bill to help the workers transition from seasonal jobs to full-time workers.

It’s something dairy farmers in the region support.

The dairy industry requires a year-round workforce and many workers are undocumented immigrants on a seasonal work visa which hinders the efforts of dairy farm owners to meet their demands.

“The cows have to be milked three times a day. That’s whether it is snowing outside or otherwise. We don’t have the luxury milking them nine months of the year,” said Collins.

Congressman Collins has now introduced the ‘Helping Labor Personnel Farms Act.’ It’s-a two year full-time work program. Farmers could sponsor an undocumented agricultural worker who they have employed for at least two years. The worker must currently be law-abiding.

Collins said, “A worker would be disqualified at some point if they were suspected of terrorism, they would be disqualified if they were convicted of a felony that resulted in six or more months of incarceration.”

The worker’s spouses and children under age 21 would also be eligible. Collins also says a worker currently being detained by ICE could also be sponsored by a farmer to apply for this work program. Under the bill, workers and farmers wouldn’t have to worry about criminal prosecution related to immigration status or employing undocumented workers.

The Congressman says he hopes the bill will pass before the end of the legislative session.