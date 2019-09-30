What Chris Collins’ resignation means for western New Yorkers

Congressman Chris Collins announced his resignation from the House of Representatives Monday, ahead of an expected guilty plea in Federal Court for insider trading.

What does that mean for the 27th District seat Collins held? What does that mean for the New Yorkers in that district?

Collins’ abrupt departure was not entirely unexpected, though the Congressman did manage to win his last election amidst flying accusations that later led to these charges. The empty seat Collins leaves presents a choice for Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo could choose to call a special election to fill Collins’ seat. Alternatively, the governor could leave the seat empty until next year’s general election.

The 27th District covers several counties in Western New York, including Genesee, Orleans, Livingston, and Wyoming. The District historically leans Republican; President Trump earned solid support from voters in the 27th District during the 2016 election. According to Timothy Kneeland, a professor of History and Political Science at Nazareth College, a special election will open the door for more Republican candidates.

“I would not be surprised to see a Republican win, since the district tends to lean Republican anyway,” said Kneeland. “It’s one of the districts that is carved out to favor Republicans, and that’s obviously not going to change until after the 2020 census. Already, Chris Jacobs, who is a state senator from the Buffalo area, has already announced he is running again….this only opens it up to bring in a few more candidates.”

There has been quite a bit of discussion surrounding the idea of Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia running for Collins’ former seat.

On Twitter Monday, Deanna King, Bellavia’s wife, said no several times to people who want her husband to run for the NY-27 seat.

In a statement, Democratic candidate for the district, Nate McMurray, says the real victims of Collins’ crimes are the people of his district that he repeatedly lied to about his guilt.