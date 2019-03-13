Congressman Chris Collins target in federal investigation Video

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) - The federal government is providing new insight into an already detailed indictment against Congressman Chris Collins, including who was part of the investigation, how they believe the Clarence Republican and his son broke federal law -- and, how they intend to prove it.

The filings in New York's southern district by the federal government and the responses by Chris Collins and his co-defendants now number in the hundreds.

That's only since a federal grand jury in August handed up an indictment on charges of insider trading, wire fraud and lying to the FBI against Collins, his son Cameron and Cameron's future father in law.

Collins is accused of revealing an Australia-based drug maker that was working on a cure for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis had failed its trial, its only lifeline.

Prosecutors say Collins made a series of calls to his son minutes after learning of the drug trial's failure. CBS News obtained video of the alleged phone call made in June 2017 from the White House lawn. That phone call led to a massive sell off, according to prosecutors.

In the March 8 filing, federal prosecutors say Collins and others tipped inside information to save themselves and their relatives from eating hundreds of thousands in losses.

They describe the crime as a one-event, one-stock, three-defendant scheme that took place over five days.

A trial is scheduled for next February.

Collins has argued in the past few months none of the alleged crimes happened in New York's southern district, and he's claiming he's covered as a member of Congress to discussing and divulging information that could be considered privileged.

Federal prosecutors say their evidence shows stock transactions were routed to or executive at or through brokerage houses in Manhattan, Rockland County, and Staten Island.

Perhaps the most revealing part of the latest filing is who was part of the investigation.

Federal prosecutors say they searched the personal devices and online accounts of a number of people close with Collins.

Some of them engaged in suspicious trading during the time in question, prosecutors say, and those include the congressman's current and former chief of staff.

Neither of them has been charged with a crime.