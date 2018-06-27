Congratulations to class of 2018 the toddlers of Daystar ready to take on the world Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Graduation season is coming to an end, but there's a special congratulations in order for the toddlers at Daystar. Daystar is New York's first pediatric center for kids with special health care needs.

Today is a proud day for Denita Baker as she watches her daughter Nykira Hall graduate from pre-school. Nykira like many of these kids have special medical needs. In 2015, Nykira, then a baby, was severely beaten by her father Nickey Hall. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for causing Nykira to be permanently brain damaged.

Baker says her daughter's recovery is a miracle.

"Nykira is no longer getting tube fed, she's eating by mouth, she is speaking more. Just doing things we never thought she would do, " Baker said.

Daystar's Executive Director Kim Condon says children will graduate then go on to schools like Mary Cariola.



"For children who have been in the hospital a long time and they need some extra support services, that's why Daystar steps in until they are able to go on to other programs. in the community, " Condon said.

With a diploma in one hand and a little push from those that care, these little ones are unstoppable.

If you are interested in making a donation to Daystar click here.