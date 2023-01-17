Sodus, N.Y. (WROC)— Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner Christa Sergeant!

Sergeant is a 5th Grade teacher at Sodus Intermediate School.

Nelson Kise, Sodus Superintendent says, “When I think about some of the best teachers I’ve ever known, she rises to the top. I’ve never seen anyone who cares about her students more than her. She is a champion for her kids and always has their best interests in mind.”

High accolades from the Superintendent of Schools in Sodus. He's known this week's Golden Apple Award winner for more than 20 years and was thrilled to help us surprise her with the award.

Sergeant was nominated for the award by Colleen Barron. Her son Grant is in Mrs. Sergeant's 5th grade class. She says her son didn't like school that much, until this year.

“She’s really helped identify different supports that would help him and he’s really enjoying school every day,” says Barron.

This is Mrs. Sergeant's 32nd year of teaching. She has worked in many different grade levels, from kindergarten up to 6th grade.

“I always think of every child as if they were my child and what works best for them. I know that I struggled, and I always tell the kids if I can teach it to you then I know that you can do it.”

Making it fun is an added bonus.

“I want them to enjoy their learning. Because if they aren’t enjoying it, they are not really learning,” says Sergeant.

“He’s happy in the morning, he looks forward to going in the next day. So, it definitely has made a big difference,” adds Barron.