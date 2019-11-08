Congratulations, Rochester. You’re a part of history today

Rochester failed to make it to freezing this afternoon with an official high of only 31 degrees. That ties the record for coldest “high” on November 8th, with that 31 degree temperature standing as the record since 1976.

We’re going to have to get used to this cold. After a weekend with highs into the 40s, a second push of record-challenging cold will arrive next week. We’re closely monitoring the threat for plowable snow Monday into Tuesday, followed by even colder air than what we saw today.

Stay tuned.

-Chief Meteorologist Eric Snitil