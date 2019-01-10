Confirmed number of flu cases in Monroe County increases to 114

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - A recent report from the Monroe County Department of Public Health shows that the number of confirmed cases of the flu for the county has jumped. The report shows there were 114 confirmed cases of the flu between October 1 and December 29.

There are 13 confirmed cases for children ages 4 and younger. There are also 13 cases in children 5 to 17 years old. The majority of cases have been confirmed in people between the ages of 18 and 49.

Of the 114 cases, 17 were hospitalized.

The previous report contained cases that were confirmed through December 22. At that time, there were 66 confirmed cases.

