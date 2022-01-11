ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are concerns about the quality from KN95 masks that were sent from New York state to be distributed locally, according to Monroe County officials.

Monroe County officials addressed the concerns Tuesday, saying the masks that were provided from the state “may not provide KN95 level protection,” but residents are still encouraged to use them if they do not currently have access to other higher quality masks.



(Photos courtesy Monroe County)

According to a report from The Washington Post, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is looking at recommending that Americans wear higher quality masks amid the omicron surge.

“The agency is currently actively looking to update its recommendations for KN95 and N95 in light of omicron,” said the official, who asked not to be named. “We know these masks provide better filtration.”

The agency was wary of recommending that people wear N95 or KN95 masks at the beginning of the pandemic due to concerns that doing so would cause a shortage of those masks for health care workers, per the outlet.

Americans would have to be careful about which higher quality masks they obtain, as the CDC has said 60% of the KN95 masks in the U.S. are fake, the Post noted.

The updated recommendation comes as the spread of the omicron variant has driven a renewed spike in COVID-19 cases, with early studies showing that the variant is more transmissible and more able to evade immunity gained from vaccines than past strains of the virus.

The U.S. on Tuesday broke its COVID-19 hospitalization record after individual states such as New York and Florida recently broke their daily COVID-19 case records.

A statement from a Monroe County spokesperson said:

“We are aware of concerns about the quality of some of the KN95 masks procured by New York State and recently distributed by Monroe County. These concerns have been brought to the attention of state officials, and they are seeking replacement masks. As soon as Monroe County receives additional masks, we will work to replace the masks for those who were unable to use them.

While it appears these masks may not provide KN95 level protection, residents are advised they may continue to use them if they do not have access to higher quality masks.

The masks in question were manufactured by Yixian Songlin Bioengineering Co., Ltd. and were provided in clear plastic packs containing 25 units each. These masks comprised 180,000 units of the 337,620 KN95’s provided to Monroe County by the state.”

Officials from the New York State Department of Health have not immediately returned a request for comment.

