Complete the Count Rally in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers want to make sure everyone is counted in this year’s census — especially people in the Black and Latino communities.

They kicked off this effort with a theme called ROC the Rally to Complete the Count which aimed to reflect the current movement for racial equity in the community. The organizers will be doing outreach efforts in neighborhoods where residents still need to fill out the census.

Now more than every local leaders are pushing for their residents to fill out the simple form since the census only comes around every 10 years.

“The census impacts our very own communities, to vacant lots and facilities, to upgrading facilities,” Causewave Community Partners Project Manager Rashad Smith said. “We know Rochester falls behind on almost every map. This is our opportunity to act.”

“We do have a large populations of Latinos that live in our city. We’re seeing right now that for example where I live, the northeast area, with the zip codes of 14605 and 14609 and 14621, its very low the responses of the census so that’s an area we really want to target,” said Ida Perez, Director at Ibero Children & Family Services.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren spoke at the event on Wednesday saying participating in the 2020 census could be one of the most important and effective decisions that people can make this year. The deadline to submit the Census is October 31st.