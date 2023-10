ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On World Mental Health Day, a Rochester non-profit is celebrating 50 years of supporting and serving mental health needs in our region.

Compeer International is a worldwide non-profit with a location based here at home. Over the years, their mission has remained to foster mental well-being through meaningful connections.

As they celebrated their golden anniversary Tuesday, leaders said the goal is to extend that mission into the next 50 years.