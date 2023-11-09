ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Clare & Jerry Rotenberg Institute on Aging at Jewish Senior Life hosted two ‘Compassion through Comedy’ events Thursday.

A lesson on laughter today in Rochester, the Clare and Jerry Rotenberg Institute for Aging Senior Life Health hosts two symposiums for their residents. Teaching them about the positive effects that laughter can have on people living with Alzheimer’s and other cognitive diseases. Dani Klein Modisett, founder and CEO of Laughter on Call, the group that champions these kinds of symposiums says it’s all about changing mindsets.

“It doesn’t have to be doom and gloom all the time. It’s sad. But it’s not sad every moment. And that’s what we love to capture, real moments of joy. It’s possible to do, and all of these people prove that to be true,” said Modisett.



She says it’s not just helpful for the older folks, it also helps the caregivers who can experience issues dealing with people with diseases.



The Clare and Jerry Rotenberg Institute on Aging was established last year, to connect aging people with innovative programs, experts, and other resources that can help improve quality of life.