Company provides anonymous networking opportunities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A networking platform is helping job candidates in the Rochester area find work through an anonymous application process.

The company Go-Gig allows people to make an account to help advance their career confidentially. They said employers want more diversity and inclusion and the app helps avoid discrimination based on age, gender or race.

CEO and Founder Chris Hodges said it’s important for applications to be themselves and highlight their strengths and weaknesses.

“Admit what you are good at and more importantly what you are not good at putting things out there like who you are as an individual is totally acceptable in today’s economy and more appreciated.” Hodges said. “The pandemic is opening doors to companies that are willing to broaden their horizons so it’s, not just hard skill economy anymore.”

According to company officials, the app can be downloaded and a profile made in just two minutes.