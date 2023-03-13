ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 10 companies that were selected to take part in the sixth round of Luminate NY have been announced by Empire State Development (ESD) on Monday.

Officials behind Luminate NY said they selected the companies after each one pitched their ideas. Each of the finalists will receive a $100,000 investment and will get to compete for up to $2 million in funding.

ESD said that Cohort 6, which will begin on April 17, involves solving challenges within numerous industries, such as ag-tech, communications, healthcare, and virtual reality.

ESD provided a list of the following companies and their projects selected for the sixth round:

AquaRealTime — This company’s mission is to protect the waterways with a monitoring system to detect harmful algae blooms and water contaminants.

Digiteyez

NanoPattern Technologies, Inc.

Norcon

Oculi

Photonect Interconnect Solutions

PlanOpSim

QART Medical

Quantune

Swave Photonics

Two other companies, Archangel Imaging and Labby, are going to take part in Luminate out of the finalist structure for regional resources.