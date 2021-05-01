Community vaccination clinics hope to fill hundreds of available appointments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 50% of the people living in Monroe County have had at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccination, but in order to reach herd immunity leaders say at least 70% of every eligible age group needs to get vaccinated and multiple community organizations are doing outreach across the city to fill hundreds of available appointments.

The COVID-19 Vaccine supply is starting to outweigh demand. People like Ivan Thompson who got vaccinated Saturday believe the reason is vaccine hesitancy.

“A lot of people have questions about certain vaccines, which of course is to be expected,” said Ivan Thompson, got vaccinated Saturday.

The Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church partnered with Jordan health to reach communities with low vaccination low rates, hoping to give 200 shots at an “Equity POD” vaccination clinic held Saturday at the Church.

“We wanted to make sure that underserved communities get an opportunity to take the vaccine within their own area. So, they don’t have to travel outside of their comfort zone,” said Richard Douglass, Pastor Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Many organizations are doing community outreach to and no appointment is necessary for a shot at Rec-centers across the city.

“Vaccines are available, they’re right here in their neighborhood. And they’re completely free. So, we urge anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to come on down,” said Jessica Alaimo, emergency response coordinator for the city of Rochester. “Even if you’re not 100 percent sure if you want the vaccine, you’re welcome to just come down talk to us about it. Get all the information you need to make a decision.”

Most new COVID-19 cases are occurring in teens and young adults, leaders are urging this group to get vaccinated if able.

Another Vaccination Clinic will be held 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, May 2, Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St. The Moderna vaccine will be administered. Residents will need to return for a second dose on June 6. More information on this and upcoming clinics can be found here.