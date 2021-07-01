Community supports local shop following overnight ice cream heist

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ogden Police Department is actively looking for suspects after thieves ran-off with tubs of ice cream and supplies from Lugia’s Ice Cream Shop, on Saturday.

The family-owned business is facing thousand in repairs after their ice cream trucks were broken into. Lugia’s Ice Cream has become a staple in the community, serving ice cream and sweet treats since 1995.

“I remember taking weekend trips to Lugia’s cause it was always so exciting and their menu was huge,” Brockport Native Jenny MacCollum said.

“I always want to come here. I like chocolate and I always get their chocolate milk shakes,” store customer Antonio Marsocci said.

In security footage, three suspects can be seen walking into the back parking lot, stealing tubs of ice cream, different toppings and various supplies.

Luigia’s Store Manager, Lou Ferrari said they lost more than just money, as the trucks had been full of supplies for events happening the next day.

‘When you go on that contract and you book what flavors you want and toppings you expect to be on the truck, we pride ourselves to make sure they are on the truck,” Ferrari said. “And when you show up, and you get phone calls and people are upset and then you realize you had no control over it — it was just some kids just being punks — let’s call it what it is, its just sad.”

“That’s a terrible feeling to have or when that product is supposed to be there isn’t on there, they feel that two and all that hard work that they did, not even just us, but our staff that to me makes me even more upset,” store manager Gia Rumsey said.

The security footage was posted to social media, where it was shared by over 100 people.

Ferrari is grateful to the community and says the video has resulted in hundreds of calls and an outpouring of support.

“It’s amazing how many people’s life you touch over an ice cream cone,” Ferrari said. “Here we’re giving away smiles, we give you an ice cream cone and we always get a smile and to us, that’s the world.”

“We take pride in what we do, and just to know these young punk kids they don’t get that they just think they’re being funny they don’t realize the effect,” said Rumsey.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information can reach out to the Ogden Police Department.