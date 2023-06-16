ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 14-member panel of educators, union leaders, law enforcement, city and county representatives, parents, students and community advocates participated in a summit about keeping children safe in school.

“This work here today, this summit I think is right on target,” said former Rochester Mayor William Johnson.

Johnson delivered the keynote address on day two of the Community Police Summit. The United Christian Leadership Ministry (UCLM) sponsored the two-day conversation held at First Church of God in Rochester Thursday and Friday.

Many expressed dismay and outrage over the number of crimes committed by kids, some as young as eight years old.

“We’re seeing things we’ve never seen before. Fifty cars broken into. This coming together is to acknowledge and talk about the trauma. It’s very important as part of the healing process,” said Rochester City Councilman Willie Lightfoot, Jr.

On Tuesday, Lightfoot held a separate Anti-Violence Summit that attracted law enforcement and clergy from across New York to come to Rochester. He attended UCLM’s summit because he says the topic is so urgent.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello was among the other elected leaders who attended the event. He told participants the county is rich with resources, but the results are poor. He explained there’s a disconnect when it comes to making sure people get the services and resources they need.

“I just had a conversation with a mom whose child has been involved in some dangerous activity and she’s just looking for help.” Bello shared after his presentation.

The topic of police in schools, as it always does, divided the group of about 50 audience members. But as he’s explained before, Rochester Police Chief David Smith told the group he doesn’t have the staff to provide School Resource Officers if he was asked to bring them back into the schools at this time.

As for other solutions, Rochester City School Superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso shared details of a four-year $1.2 million investment in mental health for students that was recently approved. Several audience members had an opportunity to voice their concerns, ask questions and offer ideas.

“We have to come out of our churches, out of our homes and business and everybody has to roll up their sleeves,” said Commissioner Lightfoot.

The organizers of both of the anti-violence summits held this week say they will bring forth action plans and recommendations in the near future.