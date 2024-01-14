ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A community demonstration was held at the Louis S. Wolk JCC of Greater Rochester on Sunday for the Hamas’s hostages.

Demonstrators called for the release of hostages as this coming weekend marks 100 days since the October 7th attack on Israel by Hamas. At this time, 136 hostages remain in Gaza as hostages of Hamas, including eight U.S. citizens.

“Marking 100 days of innocent civilians being held hostage by Hamas is an important moment for our community as we do everything possible for their safe release,” said the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester’s CEO, Meredith Dragon.

Community leaders gathered to commemorate and call for the safe return of these civilians, reminding people they have not and will not be forgotten.