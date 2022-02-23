HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — One local family is in the process of adopting an 11-year-old boy from Ukraine, but the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia have made adoption a little trickier.

The Nowicki family hosted Oleksii for four weeks this Christmas through Host Orphans Worldwide, a non-profit orphan hosting ministry. Oleksii lost both of his parents and has no relatives in Ukraine.

“We absolutely fell in love with him,” said Melissa Nowicki. “At first when he came, he was a little bit on the shy side getting used to us and a new culture, but it did not take him long to warm up.”

Nowicki, who has a 13-year-old biological daughter (Ellianna) and 10-year-old biological son (Landon), said Oleksii quickly became part of their family.

“He’s hysterical. He’s so funny. He loves to do card tricks and play pranks, he loves to do science experiments, play outside with the kids, throw balls for the dogs, he just absolutely had a ball while he was here,” Nowicki said.

Ellianna called Oleksii “sweet” and “fun” and someone she really loves.

“The first day he like fit in instantly. He was already like engaging with us,” Ellianna said. “We did Nerf gun fights and he played video games with Landon. And I think he had a really great time and I had a great time hanging out with him.”



















Landon, who is a fourth grader, said he built a special bond with Oleksii.

“He’s so funny. He loves to pull pranks. He likes to do like five minute crafts,” Landon said. “And he’s really nice.”

When the Nowicki’s first decided to host Oleksii they had no idea they would end up wanting to make him a permeant part of their family.

“We went into hosting and having him in our home with no expectations,” Nowicki said. “We thought we would just go ahead and have him come and see how it went and then maybe later on, if we thought it was a good fit, have him come back for the summer and talk about adoption. But it was probably about two weeks in that we just knew that he was meant to be with our family.”

That’s when the Nowicki family decided to start the adoption process for Oleksii. The 11-year-old is now back in Ukraine and the Nowicki’s communicate via phone with him. However, the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine have made the adoption process a little more difficult.

“We have been nervous with everything going on,” Nowicki said. “We do really look forward to talking to him, to be able to see his face and to know that he is safe, he is in a region that is close to where Russia has come into Ukraine. He is about eight miles from the frontline, from what I understand, so it is scary, but we have faith we will be able to get through this process and he will be with us.”

Thankfully, the community has really rallied around the Nowicki’s and helped with the adoption process.

Bauer’s Boutique, which has locations in Gates and Canadagiua, has offered to host a fundraiser where portions of t-shirts and hoodies purchased go to the Nowicki’s adoption. The Hamlin VFW has also hosted events, like pancakes with the Easter Bunny and breakfast with Santa, to help raise funds.

“It’s unbelievable how much people have just shown so much love not only to us, but to Oleksii people really seem to care and seem to want to help and it’s been amazing just to see them do that,” Nowicki said.

Ellianna said she is very thankful everyone is helping them with fundraisers.

“My best friend’s family is selling things from their house to people so that they can put that money towards Oleksii coming home,” she said. “They set up this grocery store in their house and it’s really cool, and they’re making shirts for us as a fundraiser.”

There is also a fundraiser being held for the family on March 2nd at Jimmy Z’s Plates and Shakes in Brockport and a GoFundMe that has been created to collect donations.

Nowicki added that if your family is able and willing to open your heart to a Ukrainian child, Host Orphans Worldwide is starting their process now for summer applications and are looking for homes for about 150 kids.

“The country of Ukraine is about the size of Texas and they have about 100,000 orphans in that country,” Nowicki said. “People will ask me all the time, ‘Why not adopt out of the US? Why Ukraine?’ Honestly, Ukraine chose us. We weren’t even looking necessarily to adopt. We thought we would help a child through the host program and we fell in love with him. But that country really does need a lot of help and support with their orphan crisis.”

The family is two months into the adoption process at this point. They are hoping to have Oleksii in the states by Fall.