SHORTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — There is a community effort going on in Shortsville to save the life a 1-and-a-half-year-old dog named Poppy.

The young pup has been through a lot — already having to face the possibility of being put down — but thanks to the love of one family, she has a new chance.

At 8-months-old, Poppy dealt with medical issues that became too much for her owner to take care of. Her only options were being put up for fostering, or being put down.

Luckily – Mary Ann Neilson’s daughter is a vet tech at the facility Poppy was brought to.

“My daughter who works there, had texted me and asked me if we could take her into the foster. And I’m like, “Sure.’ So she came home, and we got her through it, she’s over that issue,” Neilson said.

But now 10 months later, Poppy is facing a new hurdle.

“We have found out that she has torn ligaments in her legs. And she will at some point, drag her legs, and it’s very hard for her to walk.”

Poppy’s condition will only continue to get worse if she doesn’t get an operation that costs $8,000.

“If I can’t figure out a way to get this operation for her, I will end up having to be the one to put her down. The very thing I saved her from.”

When Neilson thought all hope was lost, her community stepped up.

“This lovely, lovely community that I live in here…People who do don’t even know me have come together and have allowed us to put donation cans in their businesses.”

Neilson estimates she’s raised about $400 for Poppy’s surgery by now — not even close to the overall cost.

“Once she has the operation, she’ll be good to go for years,” Nielson said.

If you would like to donate, click here.