Community policing summit looking to build bridges across organizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over the past couple of days, a summit on community policing was held with law enforcement and local leaders. This has been going on for a few years now, but this summit had added impact.

After the deaths of George Floyd and Daniel Prude, leaders across the country have been calling louder for police reform. Rev. Lewis Stewart and the Police Accountability Board told News 8 today the city needs fundamental change. Things like this summit, help to make change a reality.

“What we want to make sure is that we’re just not talking about stuff,” Rev. Lewis Stewart, United Christian Leadership. “We want real solutions.”

He says he hopes the outcome will be ways to make real and implement changes like ending gun violence and police reform recommendations.

The added impact this year he says due to the deaths of Daniel Prude and George Floyd and the rally cries for change. Conor Dwyer-Reynolds with the Police Accountability Board advocating for change, but also saying police work is incredibly complex.

“The only way you’re going to change it, make our community safer, is by listening to every single perspective,” Dwyer-Reynolds said.

Reynolds says the city needs fundamental change this summit, the most important so far.

“We have a long ways to go, we have to be very realistic,” he added.

Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan saying many of these talking points go back to the Obama administration and still ring true. Some of those include removing racial barriers, eliminating conflict, promoting dialogue, and reform.

“So that we can establish a legitimacy, credibility, transparency, and accountability,” said Herriott-Sullivan.

Also in attendance at the summit, Congressman Joe Morelle, Sheriff Todd Baxter, and the New York State Police. The keynote speaker this year was the State Attorney General.