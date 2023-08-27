ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Food, music, and a bounce house kept members of the community entertained at a picnic Sunday.

Memorial AME Zion Church and Beyond the Sanctuary partnered together to host their second annual event. MVP Health Care also joined in to provide free health information and screenings.

Games for kids included inflatable bounce houses, and everyone came together for a dance performance by SUNY Geneseo adjunct instructor of Dance Studies Nicolette Ferguson & Company.

President for Beyond the Sanctuary Carmen Allen says a Civil Rights Bus also made an appearance at the event and says it helps teach and remind children contributions the African-American community, made to this community.

(Damon Fletcher / News 8 WROC)

“The significance of that is very important,” Allen said. “The Civil Rights Bus is extra special so that people of all ages and sizes can be reminded of the contributions.”

Allen says this is not the only event throughout the year that helps them get into the community.

“We want to make sure [the community] knows how accessible [Beyond the Sanctuary is,]” Allen said. “We will continue to do these kinds of things.”