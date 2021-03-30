Community organizations gather outside City Hall calling for an end to violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester community organizations are setting up outside City Hall, hoping to talk with leaders and are calling for an end to the recent violence in the City of Rochester.

In a Facebook post, community groups planned to meet Tuesday to “call out City Council, the Mayor and other City Officials for being reactive, un-inspired and un-impressive in addressing violence in our city.”

The group says it is waiting for its opportunity to talk with officials. Another public meeting is scheduled for 5:30 at Liberty Pole to discuss changes.

Community organizations set up outside city hall. The plan was to meet with elected officials to talk about the recent violence. City hall was open when we got here but has since been temporarily closed & now the group is waiting to talk with officials. More on @News_8 at 12 pic.twitter.com/ZpAEj8HnG4 — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) March 30, 2021

Late on Monday, a 16-year-old was killed in the City’s 14th homicide of the year — and the second killing in a 12-hour period.

Because of this, groups like the Community Justice Initiative, the Reentry and Community Development Center, as well as other activists want to sit down with elected officials and find a way to solicit community input and create concrete plans for addressing gun violence.

The community members and activists point out that many community efforts like Pathways to Peace and Save Our Youth are already underway, but funding and government support, are needed for success.

While the community talks about reform for the police department many believe there is still need to address violence in the community.

Just last week Rochester Police Chief Herriott-Sullivan and Deputy Chief Andre Anderson addressed the public regarding the uptick in violence this year.

One major topic of concern was repeat offenders. Herriott-Sullivan said there were over 200 cases of criminal possession of a weapon last year and 61% of those received $5,000 or less in bail.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.