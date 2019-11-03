Community mourns loss of Officer Ortiz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester Police officer was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday at around 7 p.m. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies identified the officer as Officer Manuel “Manny” Ortiz. He was 52 years old.

Ortiz was a 22-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department.

The crash took place on Empire Boulevard in Penfield.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered Ortiz’s vehicle had entered a ravine with. Ortiz was the sole occupant in the vehicle and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also extends its gratitude to the Good Samaritan citizens who were traveling behind Ortiz and stopped to went to his aid at the time of the accident.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine Ortiz’s cause of death.

Statement from Mayor Lovely Warren:



“The passing of Officer Manuel ‘Manny’ Ortiz is a tragedy and a great loss for our city. Officer Ortiz was not only devoted to his career of service, but to his wife and children as well."



Full statement: https://t.co/57xogom0CH — City of Rochester NY (@CityRochesterNY) November 3, 2019

MCSO mourns @RochesterNYPD Officer, Manuel “Manny” Ortiz, a 22 year veteran of the force who died in a one-vehicle MVA this evening at 7:01 pm on Empire Blvd., Penfield. Officer Ortiz was 52 years old. Our hearts are with Officer Ortiz family and our @RochesterNYPD family. pic.twitter.com/okeMibTtsC — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) November 3, 2019

Manny served the @CityRochesterNY for 22 years with the highest level of professionalism. Manny served with dignity. Manny was about helping others. Manny cared about the community. Manny loved his family. Manny you will be missed. May you rest in heaven. @RochesterNYPD https://t.co/xOEShU2iIh — La'Ron D. Singletary (@LaRonSingletary) November 3, 2019