Community mourns loss of Officer Ortiz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester Police officer was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday at around 7 p.m. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies identified the officer as Officer Manuel “Manny” Ortiz. He was 52 years old.
Ortiz was a 22-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department.
The crash took place on Empire Boulevard in Penfield.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered Ortiz’s vehicle had entered a ravine with. Ortiz was the sole occupant in the vehicle and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also extends its gratitude to the Good Samaritan citizens who were traveling behind Ortiz and stopped to went to his aid at the time of the accident.
The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine Ortiz’s cause of death.