Community mourns death of Murph’s Irondequoit Pub owner, Dan Murphy

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Dan Murphy, the owner of Murph’s Irondequoit Pub, has died.

Murphy, or “Murph” as he was known, is survived by his wife Cathie, his son Matthew and his daughter Jana.

Murph’s was popular establishment in the Summerville neighborhood, after relocating there in 2019 from its longtime home on Titus Avenue in Irondequoit.

In lieu of a funeral, the family decided to have a celebration of life Sunday in his honor at the pub, reminiscing on all the things Murphy loved, including family, friends, customers, live music, and his beloved “season ticket holders,” or regulars.

The restaurant was closed from Thursday through Saturday after the announcement of Murphy’s passing.