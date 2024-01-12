ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community members publicly expressed outrage after a man was forced out of an AMR ambulance in Rochester November 30 surveillance video released yesterday shows he collapsed on the sidewalk for several minutes before first responders assisted him.

Untrapped Ministries, community resource collaborative, along with other members of the community gathered in front of AMR headquarters to say they want both the EMTs and RPD officers at the scene of the incident to be terminated.

Yesterday the mayor addressed the incident saying he learned of it two days prior and expressed his anger on what happened calling on internal investigation to get answers on why this happened.

Today community members joined together at 811 West Avenue to share their frustration on this event saying this is similar to the Daniel Prude incident, and they are demanding all parties be held responsible.

“We’re calling for the immediate removal, not only of the AMR staff but the RPD as well. We will also be getting with our friends and our colleagues who make laws making it a requirement that not only do I our police have to wear body warn cameras but our medical personnel as well,” said CEO of Untrapped Ministries Justin Morris.

Rochester city councilmembers also expressed concern over the incident.

In a unanimous statement, city councilmembers say they want transparency from AMR.

They also say they “support the mayor’s push to investigate RPD’s role in this incident.”

They say they want to see the current RPD policies assessed to determine if any changes there need to be made.