Community meeting with VIPER task force officials to be held in Rochester Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A community meeting with the Federal Violence Prevention and Elimination Response (VIPER) Task Force will be held on Tuesday to discuss the latest efforts to reduce gun violence in the City of Rochester.

On July 7, U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. announced the VIPER task Force will be a 60-day surge aimed at removing violent gun offenders from the streets of Rochester and Buffalo to enhance public safety and reduce violent crime. Since the start, officials say there have been a total of 138 arrests in both Rochester and Buffalo.

Rochester has already seen 40 homicides this year as of Tuesday and earlier this month Kennedy said the city is on pace for an all-time record of more than 70. In 2019, the city saw 32 homicides, up from 28 in each year of 2017 and 2018. In 2020, that number jumped to 52, an increase of 150% over three years.

Federal, state and local leaders set to announce plans to address the spike in gun violence in the City pic.twitter.com/uW1ETEfgAH — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) July 7, 2021

According to the officials, for the period between July 7 and July 22, the following combined results were seen in Rochester and Buffalo through VIPER:

Total Arrests – 138 Firearm Related Arrests – 45 Narcotics Related Arrests – 45 Violent Felony Arrests – 38

Total Illegal Firearms Seized – 22

Defendants Adopted for Federal Prosecution – 15 (with 21 additional defendants currently under review for federal prosecution).

“It’s traumatic, it’s unsettling, it’s scary,” Antonia Wynter of Community Justice Initiative said at the announcement of the task force. “I understand that they want to bring these people in, but we just really need to work together because nobody wants to see shootings, but at the same time, we have to understand, like I said, where violence is coming from.”

Kennedy said the program will continue as long as it needs to. “I’m telling you we’re going to do it for a period of sixty days moving forward. We’ll continue as long as it needs to be done.”

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center. Officials say all members of the community are welcome.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.