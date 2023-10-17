ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local community and church leaders are thinking ahead for Thanksgiving, kicking off an annual Thanksgiving food drive.

On top of food baskets being given away this year, there will also be a dinner held at East High School, with a date to be determined. Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County’s founder explains how the dinner will support community members.

“The dinner is specifically designed, which is important, to help families or individuals who have lost a loved one to the senseless violence,” Clay Harris said.

There will also be a variety of resources for those attending the dinner event, including mental health support and information about local job opportunities.

For more details on where and what you can donate, click here.