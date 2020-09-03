Community Justice Initiative to hold press conference addressing death of Daniel Prude

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community Justice Initiative will be holding a press conference on Thursday morning to address the death of Daniel Prude — who died after an encounter with officers from the Rochester Police Department. The incident is currently being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

“The medical examiner report from March 30 indicates a homicide in this instance and there have been no suspensions of the officers involved according to Chef Singletary,” a press release from the group reads.

The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on the steps of Rochester City Hall, 30 Church Street.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will continue to provide updates as they become available.