Community group offers incentive to order local take out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the pandemic continues to impact restaurants, one community group is encouraging people to do their part and support local eateries.

The Southeast Area Coalition has announced its “Rocking the Take Out” Program. The organization will send you $5 for ordering take out from a business in Rochester’s southeast neighborhoods.

Just order a meal and send them your receipt.

“We were open for two months for dine in and unfortunately, it hit us again,” Abraham Ortize of Nenos Tacos said. “It is what it is we’re just rolling with the punches.

“We want to thank the community, everyone that is supporting us and everyone for helping us out,” Fidelio Rita said.

Neno’s said to encourage more orders, it’s starting a dollar taco Sunday menu among other changes.