Community fighting to keep St. Michael’s Church open

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local group continues its fight to keep St. Michel’s Church, in Rochester open.

The Diocese of Rochester recommending St. Michael’s shut its doors, but no official decision has been made.

Protestors say the church is a corner stone of a community already struggling. Organizers say they plan to continue the fight.

“We really don’t have a clear answer to what the ultimate decision of the church leadership will be,” Miriam Miranda-Duradl said.

“The group is committed enough to take this to the Vatican given that Pope Francis has indicated the need for the church to walk with the least of these. This is the direction Pope Francis has given to communities of faith.”

Over $3,000 has been raised for St. Michael’s. The church said the Diocese would not accept donation s that would only be used for one church.