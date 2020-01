ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, the community is invited to take part in a conversation regarding business opportunities at La Marketa.

City of Rochester officials will be on hand to discuss the process for becoming a vendor and the resources available. The La Marketa project will transform a vacant lot off North Clinton Avenue into an area full of opportunities.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Avenue D Rec Center at 200 Ave D.