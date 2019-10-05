Community Blooms: vacant lots in the city turned into flower farm

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Rochester-area residents rightly worry about all the vacant lots in Rochester, and what to do with them.

The area of Langham Street and Joseph Avenue was transformed from a vacant lot to a functioning flower farm, now known as Community Blooms.

The project gave three young people from the neighborhood on-the-job training, while offering a space for the community. The farm was a collaboration between Greentopia’s Green Vision Program, the Nature Conservancy, and the Joseph Avenue Business Association.