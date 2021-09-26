Comic book fans rejoice at Flower City Comic Con

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – The Flower City Comic Con weekend kicked off in Gates at Total Sports Experience on Elmgrove Road. The weekend marked the fifth annual festival.

“It’s a fun experience, especially when you bring in a lot of young kids,” Chester Rinaudo said. “It’s helpful for the genre.”

Guests at the convention included Seinfeld’s John O’Hurley, wrestler Al Snow, Austin Saint John from Power Rangers and many others. Organizers say Flower City Comic Con has something for everyone.

“We have comics, pop culture, a video gaming room, a board gaming room; there’s all sorts of things while you’re here,” Brian Burke said.

Flower City Comic Con continues Sunday.