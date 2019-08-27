Comedy superstar Sebastian Maniscalco coming to Blue Cross Arena

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Billboard’s 2018 Comedian of the Year, and 2019 Video Music Awards host Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to Rochester.

The comedian is embarking on his You Bother Me tour, visiting only 12 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada — and Rochester is one of them.

Forbes named Maniscalco as one of the Top 10 highest-grossing comedians in the world in both 2017 and 2018. Some of Maniscalco’s popularity can be accredited to his Netflix Original special, Stay Hungry, which is streaming on Netflix now.

Maniscalco will be at the Blue Cross Arena on Thursday, October 3 at 8 p.m.

Tickets and more information can be found here.