Comedian Jim Gaffigan asks Rochester where to get a plate, a divided city responds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Few things divide our city more than debating which hots establishment has the best plate.

That contention was on full display Monday after comedian Jim Gaffigan tweeted:

Rochester NY. Where do I get the best Garbage plate? — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 6, 2020

The comedian will be in town Saturday for a performance at the Blue Cross Arena and asked where he should dine.

While some recommended he go for the original thing and try a plate from Nick Tahou’s, others suggested Dogtown, or a town’s local hots stop. Tahou’s was, admittedly, a little biased in their offering:

Well…… we are the ONLY place to get a legit #Garbageplate. Just sayin……… — Nick Tahou Hots (@Nick_Tahou_Hots) January 6, 2020

Others expressed that being the original doesn’t make you the best.

Anyone who says Nick Tahou's are liars. They are trying to deceive and hurt you. They may not even eat plates. Do not trust these monsters. Go to Dogtown. — Gino Fanelli (@GinoFanelli) January 6, 2020

As a sidenote, people who actually a) regularly eat plates and b) actually live in Rochester will say "Dogtown". People who no longer live in Rochester or who haven't eaten a plate in 25 years will say "Tahou's" — John. (@ThatJFlash) January 6, 2020

Jimmy Z even responded that Gaffigan frequent his own establishment in Brockport.

Right here BABY!!! — Jimmy Z's (@platesandshakes) January 6, 2020

Some folks were less concerned about where the plate was purchased, and more interested in how it should be arranged.

Seriously, there are good ones at a lot of places. My order regardless of establishment: home fries, Mac salad, a cheeseburger and a white hot on top, smothered in hot meat sauce and chopped onion. 😋😋😋 — Karen Baglin (@KarenBaglin) January 7, 2020

One gentleman tried to shoot down the idea of Rochester’s food staple, saying Buffalo’s food is better.

Gross. Don't bother. Go to Buffalo for wings or Dinosaur BBQ for meat. Rochester has acted like Buffalo's little brother for years trying to pretend Garbage Plates are a "specialty" that competes with wings, Beef on Weck and all of the other better food we have in Buffalo — Jim Wright (@jawj80) January 6, 2020

Some of the comedian’s followers who aren’t familiar with the plate finally found out what the magic is all about.

No idea what this was. Looked it up. Aka Heart attack on a plate. pic.twitter.com/7Xa2r3D5K5 — Sleepless In San Diego (@SleeplesslySan) January 6, 2020

And a local journalist tried to turn the tweet into an interview opportunity.

Would you like to be interviewed by an intrepid @News_8 reporter while eating it? Or after? Or before? Well, any time you're here? — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) January 6, 2020

Instead of choosing one place, why not go for them all?

There are a lot of great suggestions here. So … guess you'll just have to try them all? pic.twitter.com/CcfSoJDcCJ — Ben Murphy (@runstupid) January 6, 2020

When someone from out of town asks you where they should get a garbage plate, where do you tell them to go?

Jim how could you tear our community apart with controversial questions like that at a time when we need to come together??😡😡



Also, its obviously Steve T's — Chris Baker (@HHCreativeNY) January 7, 2020

Charlie Riedel's, come for the best plate, stay for the WiFi! pic.twitter.com/N4VgKvAdD8 — Rick Cooper (@rtcooper3) January 7, 2020

Nick Tahou’s for the original, most authentic Garbage Plate experience. Dogtown if you want something a little more polished. Tahou’s has way more seating as well. — Anndor is a trash panda (@captanndor) January 7, 2020

Dogtown, hands down. — Lauren, RD (@TaurenLurkovitz) January 6, 2020

Dog Town or any of the municipal hots places, like Fairport Hots, Penfield Hots, etc.. But if you want to know a secret, Schaller's has the best hots food. Their plates are ok, but get two burgers loaded on hard rolls and you'll go home happy as a pig in shit. Whatever that means — Charles-Earl Goodwick III (@ChuckEGoods) January 7, 2020

I know it’s Nick Tahous, but try Bill Grays down by SeaBreeze. If it was summer, you could take your kids to SeaBreeze amusement Park near the lake — Gina (@gmrberger) January 7, 2020

Probably Dogtown, though there’s something to be said for getting the original at Nick Tahou’s — Blockchain McGalleon (@BrandonMarchand) January 6, 2020

Got to be @NickTahouHots – home the the official Garbage Plate pic.twitter.com/rXPYHPawc8 — Mike Johansson (@mikejny) January 7, 2020

Now if you want to capture the old spirit of late night Tahou’s, the closest is Mark’s around 2AM — Albert Abonado (@AlbertAbonado) January 7, 2020

@Nick_Tahou_Hots in Rochester if you want an original garbage plate from the ones who started it all, or @platesandshakes in Brockport if you want a really good plate just as good as the original! — Katie Overmyer (@overmyer_katie) January 7, 2020

The debate wages on, and likely will forever, but we’ll be watching closely to see what Gaffigan decides on this weekend: