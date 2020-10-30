Combatting voter intimidation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Some research analysts on the front lines of this year’s election said there is always a risk of tension at the polls. It can come in the form of something known as “voter intimidation.”

Some research panelists said this election year has been polarizing and they are keeping an eye on some states that may be subject to voter intimidation or suppression.

Researchers said it can range from outright violence to misinformation that prevents people from voting.

For some parts of the country, even some militia groups are concerned.

“Its been mostly sporadic, most of what we see is ad-hoc matter, small groups organized online and Facebook,” Cassie Miller, SPLC Senior Research Analyst for the Intelligence Project, said. “That’s what we can expect to see as we head towards Election Day.”

Miller said in those states where open-carry is allowed at the polls, if there is someone bringing attention to their gun and using it as a threat, report it immediately.

“In the vast majority of states, it is not illegal to have a gun at a polling place but it is illegal to intimidate someone,” Miller said.

Panelists say other forms of voter intimidation include any barriers people face to get to the polls.

“Some states made it easier to vote because the pandemic, by expanding early voting, some states went in the opposite direction,” Nancy Abudu, SPLC Deputy Legal Director of Voting Rights, said.

Abudu said an example of this is when some states ask voters to have a ballot be notarized which may be a difficult task during a pandemic.

For some surrounding counties, Board of Elections commissioners say voter intimidation has not been an issue and is not expected on Election Day.

“We don’t anticipate it on Election Day, for some reason there is plan in place local authorities aware and monitor,” Becky Schroeder, Commissioner BOE Livingston County, said.

Commissioner of the Wayne County BOE John Zornow said there have been zero reports of that happening in Wayne County.

“We have worked hard making the process accessible for everybody,” Zornow said.

Some Monroe County political officials have recently come forward to express that they stand against any act of voter intimidation that may occur in the Rochester community.