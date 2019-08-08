Colonnade at George Eastman Museum to undergo renovations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The George Eastman Museum’s colonnade is getting a new look and that means the Dryden Theatre will be closed until the work is done.

The construction begins on Tuesday, August 13. The colonnade is the only connection between the 1989 building and the historic mansion. Museum officials studied the property to figure out where renovations are needed.

The museum will remain open during the construction.

“We would literally allow them to enter underneath the elephant head in the conservatory, so we have a pathway out here that’s designed and they will go in the conservatory. So they can still continue their tour of the historic home it will just be in a different order than normally done,” said Curator Kathy Connor

The project will be completed in October and the Dryden Theatre will re-open on October 11.