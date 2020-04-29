1  of  75
Closings
Colleges adapt with virtual campus tours

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Student ambassadors are giving campus tours at SUNY Brockport, just like they would in person.

“Here we have the wonderful study lounge and as you can see, we have a wonderful television, we have a fully working stove and mini kitchen with a microwave, so all of your needs are met here,” said student Serenity Lovett.

Robert Wyant, director of undergraduate admissions at Brockport, says students are having fun with the tours.

“The first thing we did was hold a virtual reception,” said Wyant.  “Now we host information concessions throughout the day and week, like academic spotlight programs, and every day we have virtual one-on-one sessions meeting with our prospective students.”

Even though there’s been a lot of change, college administrators tell us it’s worth it.

“We’ve always had the virtual presence; we’ve always had the e-communication position,” Wyant said.  “If and when and how if looks down the road, if we go back to how it was prior to this, I can expect some of these virtual strategies to remain.”

