The College at Brockport seeks canal path access

Governor Andrew Cuomo has committed to putting about $300 million toward revitalizing the Erie Canal. One of those projects would connect The College at Brockport the Canal Path.

This path would bring together tourism, recreation, and economic development. The canal runs along the north side of campus and the path is on the north side of the canal, away from students that wish they had access according to vice president of university communications David Mihalyov. “Right now there’s no easy way to get from campus over onto the other side of the canal,” said Mihalyov.

Students and faculty need to travel close to a mile in either direction to cross the canal. The solution would be something called ‘The Brockport Loop.’

(1/2)- Panoramic of @Brockport on the left (south) and the Erie Canal on the right (north). This is the only access point for students and the path is on the other side of the canal. This change with a new state plan for a bridge: pic.twitter.com/eGMvIgCpgB — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) January 7, 2020

Mihalyov says this could connect the campus with the community. “If on the weekend they want to take a bike out and ride into Rochester or Lockport, the other direction, it gives them easy access right to the canal path.”

The plan is estimated to cost around three million dollars. The Ralph Wilson foundation has offered a grant of two million to get the project going. As of Tuesday, there is no timeline.